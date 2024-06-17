21,273 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $7,586,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,791,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.