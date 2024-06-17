2,376 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,460,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,234,906. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

