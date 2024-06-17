35,854 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.69. 1,104,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,055. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

