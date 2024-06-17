4,103 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Willner & Heller LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

