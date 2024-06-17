4,295 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.21. 2,465,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,799. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $92.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.