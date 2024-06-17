660 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $24,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.40. 3,197,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.82 and a 200 day moving average of $324.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

