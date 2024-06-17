67,008 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,767,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 67.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. 9,994,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

