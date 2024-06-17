7,914 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,793,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEF traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,827. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

