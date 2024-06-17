7,921 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. 5,160,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

