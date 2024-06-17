799,396 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 799,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,366,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.7% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,057. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

