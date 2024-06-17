892 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $440.63. 1,785,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.57 and a 200-day moving average of $431.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.