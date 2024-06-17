Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,770 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.61. 14,397,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,552. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

