Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,879 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,602,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,922,166. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

