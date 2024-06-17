Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 709 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.96. 997,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,933. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

