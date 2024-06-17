Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $477,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.32. 8,388,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,509. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

