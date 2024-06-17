Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

