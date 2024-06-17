Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 3,383,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

