Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 1,081,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,696. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

