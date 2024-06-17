Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.