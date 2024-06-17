Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,877. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

