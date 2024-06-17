Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 559,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,834. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
