Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.10. 349,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 74.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 22.2% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

