Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

