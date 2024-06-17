ACCO Brands (ACCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) recently:

6/14/2024 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – ACCO Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2024 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2024 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2024 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. 567,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $454.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.