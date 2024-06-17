Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $352,428.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,730,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

