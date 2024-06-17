AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

AGNCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 15,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $25.08.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.