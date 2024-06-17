AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

