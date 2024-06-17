Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.5 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $127.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

