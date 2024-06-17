Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AQN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 13,055,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,682,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 187,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

