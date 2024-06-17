Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $166.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.