Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

