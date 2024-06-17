Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $12,441.70 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PINE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 million, a P/E ratio of -384.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

