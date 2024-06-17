Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $12,441.70 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE PINE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 million, a P/E ratio of -384.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
