America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRMT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $127.96.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

