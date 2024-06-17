Amphenol’s (APH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 55,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,069,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

