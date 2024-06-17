Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

