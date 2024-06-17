Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $33.40

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 147,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

