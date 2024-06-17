Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) PT at $41.69

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ON by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, California First Leasing Corp grew its holdings in ON by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

