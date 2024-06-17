Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SSR Mining stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $935.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

