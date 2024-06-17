Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $6.29

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.57. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

