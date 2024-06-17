Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $4.46

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Torrid Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.02. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
