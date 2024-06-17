AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $330,666.15 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of APP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

