argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $448.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.68.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $387.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.12.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

