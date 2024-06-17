argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

ARGX traded down $8.70 on Monday, hitting $378.30. The company had a trading volume of 204,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.61. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after buying an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

