Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 199,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

