Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $6,517,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $11.44 on Monday, hitting $339.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,689. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $341.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

