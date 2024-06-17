Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $110.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

