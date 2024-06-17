Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.61. 199,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

