Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,427,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,157 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

