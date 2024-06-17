Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,427,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,157 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

