Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

