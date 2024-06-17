ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 298,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,216. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.